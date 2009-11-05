Michigan Financial Worker Can't Even Get A Job At Burger King

Unemployed in one of the hardest hit places in America, Michigan, are running out of even their extended unemployment benefits.



Unable to find jobs, some are simply waiting for Congress to support them further. Perhaps there should be an more coordinated effort between unemploment benefits, retraining, and job search.

There has to be something productive this woman can do, and thus earning her living from.

Freep.com: Vickie Jurcak, 50, of Warren lost her job with Quicken Loans in 2008 and saw her last unemployment check in early October. She said she couldn’t pay the rent last month and is worried where she and her 17-year-old son will land.

“It depends on my landlord,” she said. “There’s not going to be any rent paid at the end of this month.”

Now Even Extended Benefits Are Running Out For Michiganders

Here’s Jurcak’s message to Congress: On Wednesday, this Warren mum wanted to go to a job fair in Livonia and couldn’t afford the gas. Heck, she didn’t even feel like she could spring for the bus fare. With increasing frequency, the former Quicken Loans title worker, who lost her job in March 2008, heads to St. Leonard on 9 Mile to get food from the food bank. Every time she goes, she said, “there’s more and more of us,” by which she means unemployed people.

…

“I can’t even get a job at Burger King,” she said. “I tried.”

Read the entire story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.