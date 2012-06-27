College Basketball's Opening Day Extravaganza Is Getting Out Of Hand

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last year, Michigan State and North Carolina kicked off the college basketball season by playing on an aircraft carrier in front of President Obama.The Spartans will try and up the ante this year, according to ESPN’s Andy Katz.



Michigan State and Connecticut have agreed to play November 9th at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, in observance of Veterans Day, which is the following Monday.

Also on November 9th, there will be three more games staged on aircraft carriers. Ohio State will play Marquette, Florida will play Georgetown and Syracuse will play San Diego State.

Although the venues make for unique experiences for the players involved, does college basketball really need to emulate the NBA’s primetime Christmas Day six-game opener this past holiday season?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.