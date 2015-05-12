Michigan state senator accused of shooting ex-wife's car while naked

A Michigan state senator is accused of shooting his ex-wife’s Mercedes SUV with an automatic rifle while naked, during an early-morning lovers’ brawl, according to the Detroit News.

The former wife of State Sen. Virgil Smith, Jr. (D) told police the shooting occurred after she showed up at his Detroit home early Sunday morning and found him with a female companion, according to a police report obtained by

the Detroit News.

Smith’s ex-wife, who was not identified by the local press, told police she was invited to spend the night at Smith’s home.

She alleged that he greeted her at the door, naked, accompanied by his female companion.

“At this time she became angry and upset, and both started verbally arguing,” according to the police report on the incident.

But according to Smith, his ex-wife showed up at his home unexpectedly and began banging on his bedroom window.

He told police that when he opened the front door for her, she forced herself into the residence and attempted to attack him and his girlfriend.

After forcing her from his house, Smith then “did the most stupid thing in his life,” according to his statement to the police. He allegedly began opening fire on her vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes Benz GLA250.

Police technicians reportedly found three suspected bullet holes in the vehicle’s hood, two in the driver’s side headlight, two in the driver’s side front fender; and one each in the driver’s side door, windshield, and rear driver’s door pillar, according to the police report.

Smith was arrested and remained in custody as of Monday.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Smith could be charged with aggravated assault with a gun and malicious destruction of property.

Smith is in his second term in the Michigan State Senate. He previously served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives. He is the son of Chief Wayne County Circuit Judge Virgil Smith, a former member of the Michigan House and State Senate.

His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(via Political Wire)

