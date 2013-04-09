The Michigan Player Who's Dominating The National Title Game Only Got One Other Scholarship Offer Coming Out Of High School

Michigan freshman Spike Albrecht had the best 20 minutes of his life in the first half of the national championship game against Louisville.



He scored 17 points on 6-7 shooting, and outplayed the guy in front of him on the depth chart, consensus player of the year Trey Burke.

It was unreal.

His career high in a game coming into the game was 7 points. He had 19 games this season where he didn’t score at all.

Spike is 5’10” and 170 pounds. Coming out of high school last year, he was only offered a scholarship by one other Division I program — Appalachian State.

A Michigan assistant coach first noticed him at a high school game in Massachusetts when he score 23 points.

According Mick McCabe the Detroit Free Press, Michigan offered him a scholarship because they were afraid Burke would go to the NBA and they had a dearth of point guards.

From McCabe:

After deciding to offer Albrecht, [Michigan coach John] Beilein told Carroll: “I love this kid. I’m either in a lot of trouble or I’m going to be a genius.”

Albrecht just scored 17 points in a half in the national championship. He’s a genius.

