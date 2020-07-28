A Michigan sheriff sent 2 detectives to man's home after receiving a Facebook message that called him fat

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.

A Michigan sheriff sent detectives to a man’s home after reading a Facebook message that called him fat.

According to the incident report obtained by WWMT, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller thought the message was “threatening in nature.”

Fuller told the outlet he received the message after he made a post about stay-at-home orders.

An incident report obtained by WWMT through the Freedom of Information Act showed that Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard Fuller, ordered detectives to the home of the man who sent the Facebook message.

The message reads: “Your a fat a– who needs to go on a diet. Stop us from living. Come get me if you want me TUBBY as FAT B—-“

On April 6, when the two detectives arrived at the man’s home, he denied making the post. Based on the incident report, the man “claimed his Facebook profile was hacked by an unknown person.”

Sheriff Fuller told WWMT that he received the Facebook message after he “made a post encouraging people to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School professor and former prosecutor, Anthony Flores, told the outlet that the message doesn’t “appear threatening.”

“I think elected officials have to expect this type of commentary. They can’t be super sensitive to it,” Flores said. He also said that Fuller sending detectives to the man’s home was “questionable use of resources and a bad judgment call.”

