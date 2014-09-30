Michigan Admits Quarterback Played With A Head Injury After Coach Said He Wasn't Hurt

The Shane Morris injury situation took another turn early Tuesday when Michigan athletic director Dave Brandon released a statement at 1 a.m. ET acknowledging that Morris had a concussion on Saturday and apologizing for playing him.

Morris took a violent hit to the head in the fourth quarter of Michigan’s 30-14 loss to Minnesota. He played one more play before stumbling and coming to the sidelines. He was later reinserted into the game after his backup lost his helmet.

On Monday, coach Brady Hoke said Morris was medically cleared to play.

“Well, number one, we would never put a quarterback who was hurt (in there). That would never happen,” Hoke said Monday in an interview on Michigan’s website.

Hours later, Brandon released his late-night statement contradicting that version of the story. He said Morris received a diagnosis of a concussion after the game. Morris was allowed to keep playing because coaches did not immediately realise he took a hit to the head, he said.

“From the field level and without the benefit of replays, medical and coaching staffs did not see the hit,” he said. “Since the athletic trainer had not seen the hit to the chin and was not aware that a neurological evaluation was necessary, he cleared Shane for one additional play.”

“I sincerely apologise for the mistakes that were made,” he said.

So Morris never underwent a concussion test between the hit and when he went back into the game.

Here’s the massive hit, made right out in the open. (via Big Lead Sports):

Morris was having trouble standing up after the play:

Here’s Brandon’s full explanation of what went on:

In the fourth quarter, Shane took a significant hit and stumbled after getting up. From the field level and without the benefit of replays, medical and coaching staffs did not see the hit. Because they did not see the hit, the athletic training staff believed Shane stumbled because of his ankle injury. The team neurologist, watching from further down the field, also did not see the hit. However, the neurologist, with expertise in detecting signs of concussion, saw Shane stumble and determined he needed to head down the sideline to evaluate Shane. Shane came off the field after the following play and was reassessed by the head athletic trainer for the ankle injury. Since the athletic trainer had not seen the hit to the chin and was not aware that a neurological evaluation was necessary, he cleared Shane for one additional play. The neurologist and other team physicians were not aware that Shane was being asked to return to the field, and Shane left the bench when he heard his name called and went back into the game. Under these circumstances, a player should not be allowed to re-enter the game before being cleared by the team physician. This clearly identifies the need for improvements in our sideline and communication processes. Following the game, a comprehensive concussion evaluation was completed and Shane has been evaluated twice since the game. As of Sunday, Shane was diagnosed with a probable, mild concussion, and a high ankle sprain. That probable concussion diagnosis was not at all clear on the field on Saturday or in the examination that was conducted post-game. Unfortunately, there was inadequate communication between our physicians and medical staff and Coach Hoke was not provided the updated diagnosis before making a public statement on Monday. This is another mistake that cannot occur again.

It’s unclear why Michigan would allow Hoke to speak about the Morris injury Monday without knowing he was never tested for a concussion before going back into the game.

