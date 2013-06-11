An Anonymous Twitter User Is Beating A GOP Congressman In A Senate Race Poll

In what could be a rather ominous sign for Republican electoral hopes in the state’s 2014 Senate election, an anonymous, progressive Twitter user beats out one of Republicans’ potential leading candidates — Rep. Justin Amash.



According to a new survey from Public Policy Polling, the Twitter user “@LOLGOP” earns 23 per cent of the vote to Amash’s 22 per cent. Meanwhile, 55 per cent said they weren’t sure which candidate they would pick in the hypothetical race.

Of course, this poll isn’t a literal preview of things to come. @LOLGOP is an anonymous Twitter user with no plans of running. But it is perhaps a bad harbinger for Amash’s potential candidacy and Republicans’ overall chances in the race.

“Any Republican who thinks Paul Ryan’s budget, which decimates Medicare, doesn’t cut fast enough would lose to a Geocities page in Michigan,” @LOLGOP quipped to Business Insider.

Amash’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“It is perhaps a sign of how dim GOP prospects in national elections are in Michigan that one of the party’s leading potential candidates for the Senate next year would trail in a hypothetical match up with a Twitter handle,” PPP director Tom Jensen wrote.

The more ominous sign for Republicans is that the PPP poll also found that U.S. Rep. Gary Peters, a Democrat, would lead eight potential Republican candidates. No Republican comes within 5 points of Peters. Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land trails him 41-36, and Amash trails Peters by 12 points.

