The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect are returning for their arraignment, lawyers say

A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect are returning to the area to be arraigned.

Their lawyers told Insider that the couple left the area on the day of the shooting.

The parents face charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the mass shooting that left 4 students dead.

The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect are returning to the area for their arraignment, their lawyers told Insider.

Oakland County Sheriffs Office on Friday afternoon had said that multiple law enforcement agencies — including the FBI and US Marshals Service — were looking for the parents.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the couple stopped responding to their attorney, who had agreed to produce them for arrest if they were to be charged.

But the parents’ attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, told Insider that the pair “left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned.”

The lawyers added: “They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.”

The parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter earlier on Friday in the mass shooting, which left four students dead and seven others injured.

Prosecutors said in a press conference that the shooting suspect’s parents bought him the handgun used in the attack as a Christmas gift.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.