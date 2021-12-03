Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The parents of the Oxford High shooting suspect have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges on Friday.

The couple’s 15-year-old son is the sole suspect of the mass shooting at Oxford High on Tuesday.

The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, an Oakland County prosecutor announced Friday.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office has filed four counts of involuntary manslaughter charges against both Jennifer and James Crumbley.

The couple’s 15-year-old son is the sole suspect of the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday that left four students dead and seven others injured.

McDonald alleged that Jennifer texted her son “Ethan, don’t do it” on 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, before he opened fire, and that James called 911 at 1:37 p.m. after learning his gun was missing, believing his son had taken it.

Law enforcement had previously said that James purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol used in the shooting just four days prior to the shooting on Black Friday.

McDonald alleged on Friday that the gun was a Christmas present from the parents to their son.

She also said an investigation revealed that the same gun was stored, unlocked, in a drawer in the couple’s bedroom.

“These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable, and also send a message,” McDonald said. “Gun owners have a responsibility. When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences.”

The son was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, indicating that prosecutors believe the victims were targeted, and a terrorism-related charge.

Because of the serious nature of the case, the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in the case.