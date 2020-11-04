Michigan 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Maddy Simpson

Michigan has voted equally for both Republicans and Democrats in the last 12 presidential elections. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in the Senate and the 3rd, 6th, 8th, and 11th Congressional Districts.

Control over Michigan’s state government is split: the governorship is held by Democrats while Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Michigan’s delegation is split, with Democrats holding nine seats, Republicans holding six, and Libertarians with one congressional seat. The state has 16 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

