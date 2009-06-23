Michigan Praying That Green Industries Will Take Up Its Abandoned Factories

Now is the perfect time for green startups to move into old manufacturing plants for cheap, especially in Michigan, where the decimation of the auto industry is leaving tons of plants abandoned.



The Detroit News runs down the full list of plants closing, and notes that the state is hoping green industries will revive the manufacturing sector:

In Sterling Heights, officials may pitch the massive Chrysler assembly plant, which now builds midsize cars, for small car production stemming from the automaker’s tie-up with Italy’s Fiat SpA. The plant built jet engines when it opened in 1952. Volkswagen AG bought it in 1980, and Chrysler took ownership three years later. The facility employs 1,400.

Its taxes represent about 2 per cent of Sterling Heights’ general treasury, said economic development manager Luke Bonner.

The Macomb County community is awaiting an analysis under way by the state and the centre for Automotive Research to determine the plant’s chances of becoming part of the new Chrysler. A defence contractor took over most of a former auto parts plant in the city, but the Chrysler plant is five times the size. “We understand it would be hard to redirect these properties,” Bonner said.

In western Wayne County, Livonia hopes to coax manufacturers of alternative energy and lithium-ion batteries to repurpose GM’s Livonia Engine plant, which employs 160 workers.

GM contributes about $474,000 annually to Livonia’s tax revenue, and is the suburb’s second largest taxpayer, said Mayor Jack Kirksey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.