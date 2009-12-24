Population Of Entire State Of Michigan Drops Below 10 Million

Michigan is truly in a state of economic turmoil.



The population of the entire state has dropped below 10 million amid rising unemployment and falling job availability.

Detroit News: Economic woes continued to force thousands of Michiganians to leave the state, leading the overall population to drop below 10 million for the first time since 2000, according to population estimates released Wednesday morning by the U.S. Census Bureau.

…

Michigan has been bleeding people since 2005, and at the heart of the decline has been the growing exodus of people moving out looking for work. The current estimate puts Michigan’s population at 9,969,727, down from 10,002,486 in 2008. The state has seen a net loss of more than a half-million people to other states since 2001 — a number that swamps the natural increase from a greater number of births than deaths.

