More than half of the starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history came from 11 schools

The University of Michigan has produced just one quarterback who went on to play in a Super Bowl, but that one has been a doozy, Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LI will be the seventh Super Bowl of Brady’s career. That pushes Michigan to the top of the list, along with Notre Dame and Stanford, of schools that were represented the most by starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

In all, 43 different schools have produced a quarterback who went on to start in a Super Bowl. However, just 11 schools have had a starting quarterback in at least four Super Bowls. Of the 102 starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, 55 came from one of those 11 schools.

