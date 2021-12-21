An art teacher in Michigan is accused of making a false threat so classes would be canceled and she could start holiday break early, district says

Jefferson Middle School. Google Maps

A teacher in Michigan has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

The teacher is accused of “making a false threat in the hope of closing school,” the district said.

The district said it has put the teacher on administrative leave.

A middle school teacher in Michigan is accused of making a false threat to the school in hopes of canceling classes so the holiday break could start early, district and county officials have said.

Johnna Rhone, an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism at an arraignment on Monday, according to court records reportedly seen by ClickOnDetroit.

Lakeview Public Schools said in a statement shared with Insider that Rhone was seen on camera on Friday leaving three notes in teacher stations, including one that “appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school.”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told NBC News that one of the notes said: “Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?”

According to a Lakeview Public Schools academic calendar, the district’s winter break begins on Thursday.

Lakeview Public Schools said in its statement that the school was not put into lockdown, but law enforcement officials were contacted about the notes.

Rhone was put on administrative leave following her arrest on Friday, the district said in its statement.

Lucido told ClickOnDetroit that his office had a “zero tolerance” policy for threats against schools. Lucido did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“We promise to prosecute every one of these threats,” he told ClickOnDetroit. “That’s the only way you can get the message across. There will not be a walk. There will not be leniency.”

The charge against Rhone comes after schools in at least 10 states warned parents of a TikTok trend threatening school shootings, though no credible threat has been identified.

It also comes after a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, in November, in which four people were killed and left seven others injured.