Michigan mass shooting suspect identified as 45-year-old Jason Brian Dalton

The primary suspect in a series of deadly shootings in Michigan Saturday has been identified as Jason Brian Dalton, a 45-year-old man, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said at a press conference Sunday morning.

Dalton is accused of killing at least six people in three separate shootings. He is currently in police custody.

Jail mugshot of Kalamazoo shootings suspect Jason Brian Dalton, 45 pic.twitter.com/XLlHNGKOZl

No motive has been determined yet for Dalton’s actions, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said Sunday, according to CNN.

