A Michigan dad duct-taped tent poles together to make a DIY social-distancing device

YouTube/Dan Kuhnle Dan Kuhnle from Michigan demonstrated his DIY ‘social-distancing device’ made out of tent poles, duct tape, and rope.

A Michigan man has made headlines across the country with his DIY social-distancing device made out of tent poles and duct tape.

Dan Kuhnle posted a YouTube video of his escapades, offering “tips” like cutting down stop signs to prevent tangling.

Health experts and elected officials have warned Americans to keep six feet between themselves and others in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said he got the idea for the contraption when he realised many people don’t know just how far six feet really is, and decided to make a device that demonstrated the distance.

Dan Kuhnle’s instructions for a do-it-yourself social-distancing device include roughly 40 feet of tent poles, two feet of duct tape, a bunch of empty pop cans, and, for some reason, one pound of beef jerky.

The Michigan dad has sparked feel-good news stories across the country by parading around his neighbourhood wearing a jangling contraption that extends roughly six feet in every direction from his body.

Kuhnle told Insider he came up with the idea when his sister-in-law mentioned that joggers on local trails were griping with each other about social distancing and invading each other’s spaces.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe people just don’t realise how far apart six feet actually is,'” Kuhnle said.

Then, he gathered materials from around his house to assemble the device and he posted a video on YouTube of his escapades – including instructions on how viewers can make one of their own. He never quite revealed what the beef jerky was for.

“For people to wonder,” he told Insider.

Health experts and elected officials have warned Americans to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others when they leave their homes in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the recommendation has proven difficult when it comes to passing people on narrow footpaths, as Kuhnle demonstrated in his video.

“Now that your 12-foot distance ring is around you, you can put on your mask and go for a run,” Kuhnle said, before immediately veering off the footpath as a pair of bikers passed.

‘Make sure you wear attire that your wife hates’

Kuhnle also gave a number of other “tips,” such as cutting all stop signs down to prevent them from getting tangled in the device.

“Also, if you’re trying to get people away from you during these times, make sure you wear attire that your wife hates,” he advised, gesturing to his yellow T-shirt.

He isn’t the only one with the bright idea. An Italian man gained international fame last month after unveiling his own contraption – a giant yellow disc encircling his waist.

Kuhnle told Insider he’s been thrilled so many people have had a laugh at his expense, especially since tensions have been running at a high.

He originally posted the video on his Facebook page mostly just to get a laugh out of his friends, family, and his local church community. But it quickly garnered broader attention and the local news station, Fox 17, picked up the story soon afterward.

Kuhnle said he’s been shocked by the positive feedback, and has heard from people across the country who saw his video – even a Finnish news website picked up the story.

He said he’s been inspired to keep coming up with ways to make people laugh, and is urging others to do the same.

“Since we’ve all been socially distancing, it’s been a really strange time. To bring joy to people has been really difficult,” Kuhnle said. “Bring the joy, share the joy, do whatever you can to do that right now.”

