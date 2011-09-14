Michigan Republican Introduces Last Ditch Measure To legalise Old Fashioned Lightbulbs

In hopes of circumventing the federal ban on incandescent lightbulbs, Mich. Representative Tom McMillin has introduced a bill arguing that Michigan lightbulb production doesn’t fall under interstate commerce and so cannot be federally regulated, The American Independent reports.The bill states:



An incandescent lightbulb that is manufactured in this state without the inclusion of parts, other than generic or insignificant parts, imported from outside of this state and that remains within this state has not entered into interstate commerce and is not subject to congressional authority to regulate interstate commerce.

The move has been met with widespread resistance from Sierra Club and others, who say the new lightbulbs will save Michiganders over $350 million yearly in energy costs.

The federal bill faced opposition in Congress as well, despite the environmental and financial benefits of switching to energy-efficient lightbulbs.

