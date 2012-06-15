Michigan Lawmaker Banned For Saying The Word 'Vagina'

Photo: Michigan State Rep. Lisa Brown

Michigan state Rep. Lisa Brown was banned from speaking on the floor of the State House today after she used the word “vagina” in a speech Wednesday, according to the Detroit News.Concluding her remarks about an abortion regulation bill Wednesday, Brown said:



“Finally, Mr. Speaker, I’m flattered that you’re all so interested in my vagina, but ‘no’ means ‘no.'”

House Republicans flipped out, and House Speaker James Bolger announced in a statement that Brown would not be recognised to speak on the floor because of her “lack of decorum.”

“What she said was offensive,” Republican state Rep. Mike Callton told the Detroit News. “It was so offensive, I don’t even want to say it in front of women. I would not say that in mixed company.”

But Brown lashed back, defending her speech in a last-minute press conference today.

“If I can’t say the word vagina, why are we legislating vaginas?” she said. “”I’m outraged. I’m outraged that this legislative body not only wants to dictate what women can do, but what we can say.”

Brown’s fellow Democratic Rep. Barb Byrum was also banned from speaking today for speaking out of turn Wednesday when she wasn’t allowed to introduce a protest amendment to the abortion bill that would ban men from getting vasectomies.

