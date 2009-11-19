Michigan's Jobless Rate Gets Better -- Now Just 15.1%

First we saw improvement in California, and now Michigan. The hardest-hit states — the ones first into the crisis — are coming out first.



LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 15.1 per cent in October.

That’s down from 15.3 per cent in September. But it likely will still be the highest rate in the nation, depending on other state reports expected over the next few days.

Michigan has had at least a share of the nation’s highest unemployment rate for nearly four years.

The national unemployment rate last month rose to 10.2 per cent.

State officials said Wednesday that 39,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added to the Michigan economy in October. But the state still has 263,000 fewer jobs than a year ago, when the jobless rate was 9.1 per cent.

