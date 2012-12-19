Michigan Is The Latest Team To Introduce A Trendy Matte Helmet

Below is a look at the uniforms Michigan will wear during the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. The jersey is an interesting mix of their away jersey (white) with elements from their home jersey (maize numbers, blue shoulders).



But what is even more interesting are the helmets. The Wolverines are the latest school to jump on the overflowing matte helmet bandwagon (click on image for a larger version)…

Photo: University of Michigan

