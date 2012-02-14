Michigan Is About To Get Ugly

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Public Policy Polling has Sen. Rick Santorum beating former Gov. Mitt Romney pretty handily in Michigan. This, of course, is just one poll — a “snapshot” of the race today — and things can certainly change between now and February 28.But considering the high expectations for Romney (he won the GOP primary there in 2004, and his father George Romney was Michigan’s governor), a loss could be devastating. The real problem for Romney is that the expectations are a bit misleading.



Sure, Mitt Romney won the primary in 2008, but he was the conservative alternative then. This time around, he’s the establishment pick. What is more, the Romney name might not carry as much weight there as some in the national media assume. George Romney hasn’t been governor for 43 years. Mitt decided to run for office in Massachusetts — not Michigan. And ex-sister-in-law Ronna Romney has had a mixed electoral record in the state.

The notion that a Romney can’t lose in Michigan seems flawed.

John Dunagan, a public affairs executive who served as executive director for the Bush-Cheney ’04 campaign in Michigan, believes Romney will have to run up the score in Detroit suburbs of Oakland and Macomb Counties if he is to overcome Santorum’s natural advantages among the state’s cultural conservatives and blue collar workers.

“The western and northern part of the state seems to fit Santorum better,” Dunagan said.

“Michigan Republicans love to fish. And they love their boats. And they love the Red Wings. And they love to go to church. And that profile could be very helpful to Senator Santorum,” he said.

Ultimately, though, Dunagan believes Romney will find a way to win the state — that it could end up a lot like Florida, where Romney ran millions of dollars of negative ads against Newt Gingrich. “I don’t think [Romney] can suffer a loss there, so they will do the ‘spend whatever it takes strategy,'” he said.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

