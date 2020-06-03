Michigan's governor is requiring auto insurers to refund drivers or reduce their premiums because of the pandemic

Shutterstock

Michigan is requiring auto-insurance companies to give refunds or reduce premiums for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

With fewer drivers on the road, companies have a reduced risk of claims.

Companies including State Farm, USAA, Allstate, and Geico have given refunds to millions of policyholders over the past several months.

Owning a car in Michigan just got a little bit cheaper. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services are requiring auto insurance companies to give refunds or reduce premiums for residents because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by WXYZ-TV.

More drivers are staying off the roads during the pandemic, meaning the chance of accidents is reduced. Since insurance companies are less likely to have to cover customers’ accidents because of the decrease in driving rates, Whitmer and DIFS saw it fit to give residents some financial relief.

“This order will ensure all insurers are issuing appropriate refunds or premium waivers to their customers,” Anita Fox, DIFS director said. “Consumers may realise additional savings by modifying their policies to reflect their current driving habits. Drivers should contact their agent to discuss garaging a car or making other changes to save on their premiums.”

Many insurance companies, such as USAA, Chubb, Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, have already given financial relief to customers, some as early as March. State Farm, the country’s largest car insurer, returned $US2 billion to customers on 40 million vehicles, according to MarketWatch.

But by June 10, insurance companies must submit all filings for refunds or premium reductions for Michigan residents detailing how customers will receive refunds and how the amount was decided.

You can submit questions or disputes to DIFS by calling 833-ASK-DIFS (275-3437), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also send emails to [email protected]

