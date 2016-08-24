Michigan lost a big football recruit after they spelled his name wrong and confused him with someone else

Aubrey Solomon, a 4-star recruit out of Georgia who had committed to Michigan earlier this year, announced on Twitter this week that he has decided to re-open his recruitment process. The reason? An email mix-up and a misspelled name.

Solomon, a rising high school senior, told 247Sports on Monday that the Wolverines’ football program sent his mother a thank-you note for attending a Michigan barbecue — an event neither she nor her son attended. In that same note, they misspelled Solomon’s name.

“A day or two ago, they sent my mum a card thanking us for going to the Michigan bbq, but we never went,” Solomon said.

He continued:

“I do not know which recruit they were talking to, but it was not me. It was just a little heartbreaking, for me to supposedly be so high on their list, for them to confuse me with someone else. Plus they spelled both of my names wrong after I told them, but that was not the main issue. I guess they do not have tabs on me.”

High school prospects change their minds about their recruitment process often, but to lose an All-American because of something so careless has got to drive Jim Harbaugh mad.

Solomon told 247Sports that Michigan is still on his list, but that he is looking at a handful of other top programs, too, including Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and USC.

“I would say Georgia is recruiting me the hardest in the nation,” Solomon said.

Somewhere in Athens, Kirby Smart is telling an intern to triple-check for typos before sending out that recruiting email.

