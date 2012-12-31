A New Michigan Law Tells Employers To Keep Out Of Your Facebook Profile

A new Michigan House Bill prevents schools and employers from requesting info about people’s social networking presence, reports The Verge.



The takeaway line from the bill is that “potential employees and students should be judged on their skills and abilities, not private online activity.”

Anyone found in violation of the law faces a $1,000 fine and up to 93 days in jail.

Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, and California have already passed similar laws.

