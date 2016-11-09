MICHIGAN: Trump has a narrow lead over Clinton

Both presidential candidates have been focusing on Michigan in the final days of their campaigns as it becomes clear that the Great Lake State could help decide the outcome of the election.

And results are rolling in for the unexpected swing state.

With 53% of precincts reporting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has 48.5% of the vote and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has 46.4%.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson has 3.6% of the vote in the state, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein has 1.1%.

Clinton was up by double-digit margins just a month ago, but since then, polls have significantly narrowed.

And it’s clear that Trump’s campaign considering Michigan in play. He held the final rally of his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night.

Clinton’s campaign has had a presence in the traditionally blue state this week as well — Clinton was in Grand Rapids and President Barack Obama was in Ann Arbor on Monday.

Developing…

