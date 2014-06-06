Michigan Democrats Release 'Seinfeld' Parody Ad

Michigan Democrats filmed a “Seinfeld” satire to argue U.S. Senate candidate Terri Lynn Land is running a campaign about nothing.

In a video released Wednesday, an actress portraying Land visits a stand-in for the hit show’s famous diner to sit down with actors playing billionaires Charles and David Koch. She proceeds to confound the two mega-donors by claiming her campaign has no theme whatsoever. “Seinfeld” is often described as “a show about nothing”

“It’s about nothing!” Land exclaims over the occasional laugh track. “Forget the theme, it’s about nothing … Who says you got to have a theme? I want to be senator. Vote for me! That’s your theme.”

In a statement, Kevin Mc Alister, the Democratic organisation’s senior communications advisor, said Land believes she can “run a campaign about nothing because it beats trying to defend the indefensible — their anti-middle class agenda that would hurt Michigan.”

The Land campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Land, a Republican, is facing off against Democratic Congressman Gary Peters for retiring Senator Carl Levin’s seat.

Watch below.

