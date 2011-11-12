Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Third Consecutive Monthly Improvement

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index preliminary report for November came in at 64.2, the third consecutive monthly improvement and the highest reading since June. The Briefing.com consensus expectation was for 61.3 and Briefing.com‘s own estimate was for 60.0.
See the chart below for a long-term perspective on this widely watched index. Because the sentiment index has trended upward since its inception in 1978, I’ve added a linear regression to help understand the pattern of reversion to the trend. I’ve also highlighted recessions and included real GDP to help evaluate the correlation between the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the broader economy.
Click for a larger imageTo put today’s report into the larger historical context since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is about 25% below the average reading (arithmetic mean), 24% below the geometric mean, and 25% below the regression line on the chart above. The current index level is at the 6.6 percentile of the 406 monthly data points in this series.
The Michigan average over since its inception is 85.7. During non-recessionary years the average is 88.3. The average during the five recessions is 69.3. So the current sentiment level is below the average for recessions.
The indicator can be somewhat volatile. For a visual sense of the volatility here is a chart with the monthly data and a three-month moving average.
Click for a larger imageFor the sake of comparison here is a chart of the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index (monthly update here). The Conference Board Index is the more volatile of the two, but the broad pattern and general trends are remarkably similar to the Michigan Index.
Click for a larger imageAnd finally, the prevailing mood of the Michigan survey is also similar to the mood of small business owners, as captured by the NFIB Business Optimism Index (monthly update here).
Click for a larger imageThe trend in sentiment since the Financial Crisis lows had been one of slow improvement, but it topped out in February of this year at 77.5 and plunged to an interim low of 55.7 in August. The steady rise since the August trough is encouraging, especially as we enter the holiday shopping season. But in the larger historical context, the November preliminary number from the Michigan survey remains at a level most commonly associated with recessions.
This post originally appeared on Advisor Perspectives.
