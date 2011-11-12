Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Third Consecutive Monthly Improvement

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index preliminary report for November came in at 64.2, the third consecutive monthly improvement and the highest reading since June. The Briefing.com consensus expectation was for 61.3 and Briefing.com‘s own estimate was for 60.0.



See the chart below for a long-term perspective on this widely watched index. Because the sentiment index has trended upward since its inception in 1978, I’ve added a linear regression to help understand the pattern of reversion to the trend. I’ve also highlighted recessions and included real GDP to help evaluate the correlation between the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the broader economy.