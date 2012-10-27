Consumer Confidence Falls, Misses Expectations

Photo: flickr/Ian Ransley Design + Illustration

UPDATE: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence is out.The index decreased to 82.6 from a preliminary reading of 83.1, below expectations of an 83.0 reading.



ORIGINAL: Minutes away from the last datapoint of the day: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence at 9:55 AM ET.

Economists expect a slight tick down on the index in October to 83 from the preliminary reading of 83.1.

The release follows the big Q3 GDP report that came out earlier this morning and will provide a key reading of consumer sentiment just ahead of the presidential election.

