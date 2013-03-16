HERE COMES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ...

Photo: AP Images

Minutes away from the preliminary results of the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer confidence survey, due out at 9:55 AM ET.Economists expect the index to rise to 78.0 from last month’s 77.6 reading.



Last week, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index decreased to 42.2 from February’s 47.3 reading.

IBD/TIPP is considered a good leading indicator for the Michigan series.

We will have the full details LIVE at 9:55 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

