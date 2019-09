The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer confidence reading for June came in at 81.2. Expectations were for 83.0.

May consumer confidence was reported at 81.9, down from April’s 84.1 print.

Following the report, Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said, “In one line: Trending sideways. Spending data are more important than sentiment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.