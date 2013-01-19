CONSUMER CONFIDENCE UNEXPECTEDLY FALLS TO 71.3

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The index fell to 71.3 from last month’s reading of 72.9, defying expectations of a rise to 75.0.

The economic conditions index fell to 84.8 in January from 87.0 the month before.

The economic outlook index fell to 62.7 from last month’s 63.8 reading.

Inflation expectations a year ahead edged up to 3.4 per cent from 3.2 per cent last month.

Inflation expectations five years out were unchanged this month at 2.9 per cent.

ORIGINAL: Minutes away from the only economic data release in the United States today – the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey, due out at 9:55 AM ET.

Economists expect the index to rise to 75.0 from last month’s reading of 72.9.

