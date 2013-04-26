Here Comes Consumer Confidence ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the final economic data release of the day in the United States: the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey, due out at 9:55 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index will come in at 73.5 – above the flash estimate of 72.3 published two weeks ago, but below the March reading of 78.6.

We will have all of the details LIVE at 9:55 AM ET.

