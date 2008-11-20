Michigan Congressman: 'Taxpayer Money Isn't Really Their Money' (Video)

Found! A politician freely admits how he really feels about taxpayers. In this remarkable exchange between Neil Cavuto asks Michigan Republican Congressman Joe Knollenberg where to draw the line with “our money”, when it comes to scheming up bailouts



Knollenberg’s stunning response: “It is not your money!“. The whole clip is good, and shows how quickly one’s brain can melt when the issue involves your home state. The key line is right around the 29 second mark.



(HT: Complicated Shoes)

