The pope now owns a pair of Air Jordans thanks to Jim Harbaugh

The University of Michigan football team is in the midst of a one-week trip to Italy where they are taking in the local culture, history, and even playing some paintball.

On Wednesday, the team watched as Pope Francis gave an address at St. Peter’s square in Vatican City. According to the MLive.com, the team sat in the crowd, while head coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife got to near the stage.

After the address, Harbaugh took the op[portunity to present the pope with some gifts, a Michigan football helmet and some Air Jordans, leading to this amazing photo from L’Osservatore Romano for the Associated Press.

And we weren’t kidding about the paintball.

