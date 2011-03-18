Michigan Installs "Beat Ohio" Countdown Clocks To Rev Up Players

Photo: TheMatadorSports

With Michigan entering spring practice this weekend with several talented players sidelined with injuries and a new head coach taking over a depleted program, Coach Brady Hoke is focused on bringing back the maize and blue swagger.Aside from considering the return of the helmet stickers, he is motivating his players in an unconventional manner by installing countdown clocks of the Ohio State and Michigan State games.



Hoke made the coaching decision of installing two clocks inside Schembechler Hall that countdown the days until the two rival games. The countdown clocks are strategically placed so that his players will have to pass by them every time they go to the locker room.

Gimmicks such as helmet stickers and countdown clocks will not mean a thing if the Wolverines cannot put some wins on the board. However, he is grabbing the attention of the fans, but more importantly his players.

Incidentally, Michigan has not beaten Ohio State since 2003. For the Michigan faithful, a win over the Buckeyes is long overdue.

This post originally appeared at TheMatadorSports.

