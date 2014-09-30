If Michigan Wants To Fire Its Football Coach, It Will Cost Millions

Head coach Brady Hoke was already under fire from University of Michigan football fans for the team’s poor performance. However, those calling for him to be fired grew louder after many questioned his decision to have an injured quarterback re-enter a blowout loss to Minnesota this past weekend.

If Hoke is fired before the end of the year, the university will have to pay him $US3 million, according to Hoke’s contract with Michigan. That would be on top of the $US12.5 million he will have already been paid in total compensation for his first four years with the school.

If Hoke is not fired and completes the final two years of his 6-year contract, he could ultimately receive more than $US21.0 million. That includes the $US1 million the school paid to San Diego State University to buy out Hoke’s contract with that school. That also assumes Michigan plays in a bowl game each year but does not include “fringe benefits” such as a $US4,000 annual clothing allowance as well as small items such as moving expenses.

There are a number of specific reasons Hoke can be fired for cause (e.g. felony conviction, major NCAA violations) which would allow the school to fire Hoke without having to pay his buyout. However, player safety is not explicitly mentioned in his contract.

The university has a great deal of money invested in Hoke already and it may be too much to fire him now. At this point, the school must decide to stick with their investment or cut their losses and move on.

