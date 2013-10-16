A Detroit Lawmaker Has Proposed Raising Money By Letting People Drink Until 4am

Detroit is

several billion dollars in the hole.

So, they are not ruling out many opportunities to raise money.

This includes enabling the habits of barflies.

The Detroit Free Press’ Kathleen Grey reports a state senator from Detroit has put forward a bill that would allow the downtown bars and restaurants to sell liquor until 4 a.m., two hours longer than current statutes.

The idea is to make the city more competitive with places like New York, Miami, and Chicago, Grey writes.

“We would be attracting more of the type of people who are going for the entertainment type of lifestyle. We’ve got to be able to offer that to them,” a Detroit restaurant owner told a hearing in Lansing. “In Detroit, we have so many things going on that this could help — the casinos, hotels, limousine and taxi industries.”

Establishments would have to pay an annual fee of $US10,000, 85% of which would go to local police departments, 10% to the state liquor authority, and 5% to the city.

As it turns out, the state police chiefs association is opposing the measure, saying whatever money gets raised will be outweighed by having more drunk people everywhere.

