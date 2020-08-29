First-term Rep. Haley Stevens looks to defend her seat against Republican Eric Esshaki in Michigan's 11th Congressional District

Chip Somodevilla House Education and Labour Committee members Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) (L) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) wear face mask to help prevent the transmission of the coronavirus during a hearing about the federal government’s role in protecting workers during the pandemic on Capitol Hill May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. More than 62,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 and close to 300 have died according to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control.

First-term Rep. Haley Stevens will face Republican Eric Esshaki in Michigan’s 11th congressional district.

The district is one of 30 congressional districts that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented by a Democrat in the House of Representatives.

In March 2020, Esshaki successfully sued Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to extend the state’s candidate filing deadline.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First-term Rep. Haley Stevens looks to retain her House seat against Republican Eric Esshaki in Michigan’s 11th congressional district.

The candidates

Stevens, the former chief of staff for President Barack Obama’s Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry, defeated Lena Epstein in the 2018 election after two-term Republican incumbent David Trott announced his retirement. She is running on a platform centered around affordable healthcare, environmental protection, addressing drug addiction in the country, and strengthening American-Israeli ties.

Esshaki is a first-generation American and registered nurse. His campaign platform includes defunding Planned Parenthood, is against government-run healthcare, and standing against China. In late March, Esshaki sued Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she instituted a stay-at-home order in March 2020. The lawsuit resulted in a federal judge extending the candidate filing deadline due to the increased challenges of collecting signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Detroit News.

The district

Michigan’s 11th congressional district is located in southeast Michigan and northwest of Detroit. It is home to many Detroit suburbs including Auburn Hills, Troy, Canton Township, Novi, Rochester Hills, Northville, Birmingham, West Bloomfield Township, and Livonia.

The district is one of 30 in the United States which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented in office by a Democrat, with Trump carrying the district by 4.6 percentage points that year.

In 2018, as Stevens won her race by over six percentage points, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow carried the district by three points over GOP candidate John James and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won the district by six points over Republican Bill Schuette, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Haley has raised substantially more than Esshaki. With $US3.86 million, Haley has raised about nine times more than Esshaki with $US417,000. Esshaki has only $US213,000 in cash on hand remaining compared to Haley’s 3 million.

What some of the experts say:

The race between Esshaki and Haley is rated as as “leans Democratic” by The Cook Political Report, and “likely Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, and “safe Democratic” by Inside Elections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.