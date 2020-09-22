Attention van-lifers: Michelob is offering $50,000 and a camper van to spend 6 months visiting national parks

swissmediavision/Getty Images

Michelob is looking for a “Chief Exploration Officer” to visit America’s national parks for 6 months as a rep for their Ultra Pure Gold beer.

The position pays $US50,000 and includes a camper van, gas money, and other expenses.

Applications are due September 30.

Michelob is looking to pay a “chief exploration officer” $US50,000 to spend six months touring the country in a camper van visiting national parks and promoting Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold beer.

“As Chief Exploration Officer, you’ll get an office with the best view,” says the Michelob website.

The van will be outfitted with its own bathroom and shower, and the company will cover gas money. A spouse, friend, or pet is welcome to come along.

Those looking to live the #vanlife must love outdoor photography, be willing to hike national parks, have a valid US Driver’s licence, and be 21 years or older, according to the Michelob website. Michelob is looking for a candidate who knows how to produce engaging social media content.

Applications are due September 30 and can be submitted here.

