Here's How Actress Michelle Williams Won The World Cup Of Futures Trading Award At Age 17

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Michelle grew up watching her father, commodities trader Larry Williams, beat markets and become a prominent investor.(He created the Williams %R market indicator and has published nine books on investing.)



And in 1997, after she’d had a few small TV appearances, Michelle entered and won a futures trading competition — 10 years after her father won the same competition.

In fact, she didn’t just win the competition, she blew it away. No one has beat her returns – 1,000% – since she won the competition.

