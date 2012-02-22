Oscar Nominee Michelle Williams' Top 10 Highest Grossing Films

Our hearts went out to her as a wife dealing with her husband’s secret relationship in Ang Lee‘s “Brokeback Mountain,” and five years later, she blew us away in another broken relationship alongside Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling in “Blue Valentine.”



From supporting actress to lead star, Michelle Williams earned Oscar nominations for both films. And the buxom blonde is on a hot streak with another nomination this year for her depiction of Marilyn Monroe in “My Week with Marilyn.”

Sure, Williams has some steep competition alongside six-time Oscar-nominated Glenn Close and 17-time Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep, Viola Davis (“The Help”) and newcomer Rooney Mara (“The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo”); however, with her third nomination in six years, it’s about time Ms. Williams saw some Oscar love.

Take a look back at 10 roles that make her worthy of a win. We bet you don’t recall them all.

Williams meets President Nixon after ditching a White House tour with Kirsten Dunst in this political satire. Williams was featured in this adaptation of Shakespeare's 'King Lear' starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Jessica Lange. Yes, that's Williams who played Matt Turner's friend April Porter in the '90s remake of the popular TV series. No, Williams did not play one of the six versions of Bob Dylan. That was Cate Blanchett. However, she did play wealthy socialite, Coco Rivington. Williams not only starred alongside Ryan Gosling, but also acted as co-executive producer with him in their Indie love story. Williams plays a sexy temptress who goes missing after a night with an accountant (Ewan McGreggor). Williams made us all do a double take as Monroe's look-a-like. Michelle Williams starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Josh Hartnett 20 years after the original slasher film. Williams found out her husband, played by the late Heath Ledger was cheating on her with his camping buddy in 'Brokeback Mountain.' Williams played a convincingly psychotic--and neurotic--murderous wife to Leonardo DiCaprio in the summer thriller. (Note how DiCaprio has a surge of violent wives in films of late.) Now that you know Michelle's top movies, check out this year's Oscar-nominated films. Check out all the Oscar-nominated trailers >>

