HOUSE OF THE DAY: Michelle Williams Has Sold Her Brooklyn Townhouse She Shared With Heath Ledger For $8.8 Million

Actress Michelle Williams has sold her gorgeous ivy-covered Brooklyn townhouse for more than one million over the asking price, 6sqft reports.
Williams bought the property in 2005 with her then-boyfriend Heath Ledger for a mere $US3.6 million, according to Curbed.
The townhouse spent barely four months on the market before being sold for $US8.8 million.
Which makes sense because in addition to be an incredibly lovely and inviting home, the townhouse is packed with amazing amenities including a temperature-controlled wine cellar, heated floors, and a rooftop garden with a waterfall.
Williams is reportedly moving to LA to focus on her career, and leaving this incredible space behind.
Welcome to 126 Hoyt Street in the popular Brooklyn neighbourhood of Boerum Hill. The incredible corner property is covered in lush greenery.
The interior of the home is very spacious, and is centered around a nearly 1,000-square-foot 'loft-like parlor floor.'
The home has 12-foot-tall ceilings and huge windows that shower the kitchen with natural light and views of the garden.
The master bathroom is especially stunning and has black and white marble floors, an antique double sink, and a claw foot tub.
Plus, the townhouse has an incredible private rooftop garden that has a waterfall and is covered in ivy.
