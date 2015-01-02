HOUSE OF THE DAY: Michelle Williams Has Sold Her Brooklyn Townhouse She Shared With Heath Ledger For $8.8 Million

Actress Michelle Williams has sold her gorgeous ivy-covered Brooklyn townhouse for more than one million over the asking price, 6sqft reports.

Williams bought the property in 2005 with her then-boyfriend Heath Ledger for a mere $US3.6 million, according to Curbed.

The townhouse spent barely four months on the market before being sold for $US8.8 million.

Which makes sense because in addition to be an incredibly lovely and inviting home, the townhouse is packed with amazing amenities including a temperature-controlled wine cellar, heated floors, and a rooftop garden with a waterfall.

Williams is reportedly moving to LA to focus on her career, and leaving this incredible space behind.

