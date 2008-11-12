Michelle Williams' Commodities Trader Father Extradited To US

More than two years after being arrested on tax-evasion charges in Australia, Michelle Williams’ legendary commodities trader dad, Larry, agreed today to be extradited to the U.S. to fight the allegations.



AP: Michelle Williams’ father, a prominent stock market trader, agreed Tuesday to return to the United States to face tax evasion charges.

Larry Williams has been fighting extradition since he was arrested by Australian police in 2006 after flying to Sydney for a speaking tour in Australia and New Zealand. He has been free on bail.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service wants to question the 65-year-old Virgin Islands resident about a possible $1.5 million in unpaid taxes from book royalties and earnings related to international seminars he conducted between 1990 and 2001.

