The Strangest Putting Style You'll Ever See

Hunter Martin/Getty ImagesMichelle Wie uses her unusual putting style during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend. Notice how bent over she is. She missed the putt for birdie.Even for pros, putting is the quirkiest part of the game. Desperate golfers have tried many types of bizarre putting strokes, including the soon-to-be-banned “anchored” long putter. But none is as odd and uncomfortable as the new putting style adopted by LPGA Tour sensation Michelle Wie.



Wie was best-known for being the youngest player to qualify for a LPGA Tour event and for attempting to play on the men’s Tour. The long-hitting 24-year-old bombs it off the tee but struggles on the green.

Her new putting style, first seen in April, has her bent over at the waist at almost 90 degrees, with her head directly over the ball.

It’s painful to watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.