Michelle Rodriguez Nearly Quit 'Fast And The Furious' Because 'I Can’t Play A Slut'

You’ll never see Michelle Rodriguez play a damsel in distress.

Michelle Rodriguez reprises her popular “Fast and the Furious” role in the newest film out this weekend.



However, in an interview with Vulture, the actress revealed she wasn’t happy with the initial vision for her character, Letty Ortiz.

“Originally this girl was a slut. Girls don’t respect girls that are this way, and guys don’t respect girls that are this way,” said Rodriguez. “They want to bang them, or they make a good one-night stand, but no man respects a floozy.”

Rodriguez disliked the character so much so that it left her in tears offering to leave the part.

“I was crying on the set. I was like, ‘Look, dude, I love you guys, I really want to be a part of this, but I can’t play a slut in front of millions of people around the world.’ I’d rather go back to Jersey City, doing my small little indie movies.”

Instead, she fought with director Rob Cohen to alter her role into an independent fighting machine because to her, it shouldn’t matter who’s throwing the punches.

Rodriguez made it clear she doesn’t settle for demeaning female character roles, and doesn’t think other actresses should either.

“I’m really about that girl power, you know, not just about me, but just about anyone who’s in the game repping what we’re repping,” said Rodriguez. “You need to bring it. And if you’re a girl who’s not bringing it, it’s kind of pointless to me.”

Check out the latest trailer for the film:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.