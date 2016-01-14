This $2,095 dress that Michelle Obama wore is so popular that it's sold out

Michelle Obama’s style often steals the scene.
It was no different during President Obama’s final State of The Union address, when First Lady Michelle Obama’s dress made waves.
The dress was so popular that CNBC has reported that the wool crepe Narcisco Rodriguez dress has sold out on Neiman Marcus’s website.
According to CNBC, the dress was originally $2,095 and was $628 this past Black Friday.
You can see that it’s unavailable if you go to Neiman Marcus’s website:
However, not everyone was happy about the popularity of the dress. The New York Times Politics Twitter account mentioned the dress, and commenters were irate.
