What Michelle Obama's State Of The Union Dress Looked Like Before It Was Altered

First Lady Michelle Obama wore a dress by designer Jason Wu again Tuesday for the State of the Union speech last night, and looked stunning.



Michelle Obama showing her arms at the speech was seen as a risky fashion move.

The Cut first published the photo of the original, which isn’t yet available in stores, and it looks like the dress was actually extensively altered for modesty. It appears that Wu covered the bodice and lengthened the dress for Obama.

Here’s Obama’s dress:

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

And here’s the original dress:

Photo: Jason Wu

