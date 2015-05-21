Here's a look at Michelle Obama's explosive workout routine

In honour of the fifth anniversary of First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative, she posted a video on Twitter showing her exhaustive workout routine from the White House gym.
In the video, Obama is seen jumping rope, kickboxing, and lifting a pair of 35-pound weights while her personal trainer Cornell McClellan spots her.
After stretching, Mrs. Obama alternates between different jump rope routines:
LetsMove/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
She then does a series of exercises with simply a mat and medicine ball:
LetsMove/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Then there is some of this:
LetsMove/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Next she moves on to chest presses with 35-pound weights:
She ends the workout with an explosive kickboxing routine:
Here is the full video:
NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.