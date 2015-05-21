Here's a look at Michelle Obama's explosive workout routine

In honour of the fifth anniversary of First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative, she posted a video on Twitter showing her exhaustive workout routine from the White House gym.

In the video, Obama is seen jumping rope, kickboxing, and lifting a pair of 35-pound weights while her personal trainer Cornell McClellan spots her.

After stretching, Mrs. Obama alternates between different jump rope routines:

She then does a series of exercises with simply a mat and medicine ball:

Then there is some of this:

Next she moves on to chest presses with 35-pound weights:

She ends the workout with an explosive kickboxing routine:

Here is the full video:

