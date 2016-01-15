Michelle Obama's jaw-dropping dress completely sold out online

President Barack Obama gave his final State of the Union address on Tuesday, but all eyes were on the FLOTUS.

Michelle Obama’s sleeveless marigold dress was designed by Narciso Rodriguez and originally retailed at over $2,000 at Nieman Marcus according to ET Online. The price dropped to $628, and completely sold out by Wednesday morning.

Ms. Obama famously donned a different Narciso Rodriguez in 2008 — when her husband gave his first acceptance speech.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

