Michelle Obama says women deserve an ESPN-style network about childbirth to showcase the physical and mental endurance they muster

During an episode of her new podcast, former First Lady Michelle Obama said she wants a television channel that shows what women go through to give birth.

She said the physical and mental endurance of childbirth have all the hallmarks of sports covered by ESPN.

Obama and her guest, gynecologist Dr. Sharon Marone, discussed how much women’s bodies fluctuate during their lives, and how more education is needed around the topic.

Michelle Obama wishes more people, men in particular, understood the physical and mental strength that goes into birthing a child.

That’s why, on a recent episode of her podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former First Lady suggested a television network dedicated to the topic of childbirth, much like ESPN is dedicated to broadcasting sports.

“We got a whole channel dedicated to men throwing a ball in a hoop, and I love sports, I love watching men play sports. I get it,” Obama said to her guest, gynecologist Dr. Sharon Malone.

“But there should be some birthing channels, just some, ‘Did you see what she did, did you see that little woman push a 10-pound baby out? Where’s her ESPY?'” she said, referring to the awards ESPN gives professional athletes each year. “Or there should be an award ceremony!”

Teaching more people about the changes women go through during puberty, pregnancy, after childbirth, and during menopause could help women be more appreciative of their bodies, according to Obama.

“But, we were taught to be ashamed of it. And to not even, seek to understand it, or explore it for our own edification, let alone, to help the next generation,” she said.

During the podcast episode Obama and Marone also discussed menopause, how to talk to young women about the changes they’re bodies will go through, and body image.

